Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 4,371,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 281,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

