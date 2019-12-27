Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pivotal Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVT opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Pivotal Acquisition has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Acquisition (PVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.