Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Agilysys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

AGYS stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $605.18 million, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Agilysys by 430.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 15.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 25.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

