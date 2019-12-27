SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

SMBK has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of SMBK opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

