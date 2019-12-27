Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.31, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.0755 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

