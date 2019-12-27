Short Interest in DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Grows By 184.1%

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 184.1% from the November 28th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

DDMX stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. DD3 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDMX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,045,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,476,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,493,000.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

