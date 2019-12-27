ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UAG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UAG)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

