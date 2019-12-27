VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

