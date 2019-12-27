Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) Stock Price Up 1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.26, approximately 41,726 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 52,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

