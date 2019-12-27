BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 236.8% from the November 28th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BVXV stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.54). As a group, analysts predict that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.