Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the November 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $96.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

