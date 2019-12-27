VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Discovery Metals Trading 1.8% Higher
Discovery Metals Trading 1.8% Higher
Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN Trading Up 0.2%
Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:MYSZ Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
NASDAQ:MYSZ Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in DD3 Acquisition Corp. Grows By 184.1%
Short Interest in DD3 Acquisition Corp. Grows By 184.1%
ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN Stock Price Up 0.4%
ETRACS CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN Stock Price Up 0.4%
VERONA PHARMA P/S Short Interest Update
VERONA PHARMA P/S Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report