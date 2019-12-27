Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Trading Down 1.9%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:NIDB) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.06 and last traded at $40.50, 371 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.21.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits.

