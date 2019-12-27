British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF) Trading Up 50.3%

British & American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BAF) rose 50.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.70 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.59), approximately 39,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,695% from the average daily volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.60 ($0.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.85.

About British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF)

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for British & American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British & American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.