VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.75, approximately 41,892 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 116,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,507,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,751,000 after buying an additional 687,686 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,309,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 60,955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,627,000.

