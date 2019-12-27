Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Shares Up 0.1%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.83, approximately 104,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 115,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 19.9% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 227,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the period.

