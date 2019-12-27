Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Up 317.5% in December

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 985,300 shares, an increase of 317.5% from the November 28th total of 236,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.24.
Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.
