Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Up 317.5% in December

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 985,300 shares, an increase of 317.5% from the November 28th total of 236,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,193,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth about $43,505,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,719,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $30,155,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $26,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.