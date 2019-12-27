Short Interest in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Expands By 170.5%

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the November 28th total of 117,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELVT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

ELVT stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. Elevate Credit’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,180. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth $68,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

