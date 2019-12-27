Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, 2,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.