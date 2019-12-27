Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Shares Down 4.2%

Wize Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23, 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 32,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wize Pharma Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wize Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES)and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis (CCH) and Sjögren's syndrome (Sjögren's) in the United States, Israel, Ukraine, and China.

