Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $26.37 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 768.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

