Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a growth of 202.8% from the November 28th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $92.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 362.38%. Analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

