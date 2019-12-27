PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Trading Up 1.1%

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

