Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

