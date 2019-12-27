Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, 8,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 29,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barsele Minerals in a report on Sunday, October 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.52.

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

