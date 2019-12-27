Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €14.67 ($17.06) and last traded at €14.72 ($17.12), 8,469,794 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €14.80 ($17.21).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.18. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion and a PE ratio of 25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

