Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.10 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.14), approximately 1,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.40 ($1.22).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early stage development and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

