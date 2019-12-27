Analyzing Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) & Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Stag Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Stag Industrial pays out 79.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stag Industrial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

92.9% of Stag Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Stag Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stag Industrial and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stag Industrial 19.96% 4.35% 2.32% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.30% 8.70% 2.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stag Industrial and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stag Industrial $350.99 million 11.77 $92.92 million $1.79 17.35 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $396.48 million 12.87 $285.07 million $2.65 14.34

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Stag Industrial. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stag Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stag Industrial and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stag Industrial 0 2 4 1 2.86 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 0 0 2.00

Stag Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.55%. Given Stag Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stag Industrial is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Stag Industrial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stag Industrial beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The Company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT, commonly called an UPREIT, and owns substantially all of its properties and conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership, STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the ?Operating Partnership?).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

