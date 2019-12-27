SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $9.11 on Friday. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in SLM by 85.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

