Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,902.50 ($25.03).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,918.50 ($25.24) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,929.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,979.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Group will post 8970.6003333 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

