Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $30.48 million 11.65 -$96.97 million ($1.05) -3.38 Co-Diagnostics $40,000.00 398.10 -$6.27 million N/A N/A

Co-Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -1,809.64% -179.91% -73.38% Co-Diagnostics -5,486.08% -202.74% -152.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.27, suggesting a potential upside of 132.96%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.01%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Co-Diagnostics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

