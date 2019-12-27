Zacks: 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $64.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 10x Genomics an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $88.98.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.33 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,535,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

