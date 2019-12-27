C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 139,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,496,000 after purchasing an additional 119,380 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

