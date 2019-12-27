General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

