Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, insider Christian Scherp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,210 shares in the company, valued at $799,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $1,636,121. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Knowles by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Knowles by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

KN stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

