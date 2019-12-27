Critical Review: YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YayYo and NantHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NantHealth $89.46 million 1.30 -$192.15 million ($1.74) -0.60

YayYo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 64.5% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for YayYo and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YayYo 0 0 0 0 N/A NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

NantHealth has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given NantHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NantHealth is more favorable than YayYo.

Profitability

This table compares YayYo and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YayYo N/A N/A N/A NantHealth -105.82% -10,106.10% -35.78%

Summary

NantHealth beats YayYo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

