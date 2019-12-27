M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC opened at $37.91 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $750.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after buying an additional 539,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 305.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 464,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $9,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,283,000 after acquiring an additional 178,230 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $5,069,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.