Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.88 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,362,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,948,000 after buying an additional 2,259,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,436,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 827,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,981 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

