Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and Globus Medical (OTCMKTS:GMED) Head to Head Comparison

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.03% 13.09% 12.06% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

This table compares Globus Medical and Invo Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $712.97 million 8.22 $156.47 million $1.67 35.28 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 71.14 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57 Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $63.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Globus Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Invo Bioscience on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that could be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it provides regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. Further, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Additionally, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

