Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 221.38%. The business had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,286,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,576,000 after buying an additional 88,389 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,343,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 3,034,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,185,000 after acquiring an additional 265,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,394,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,198,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.