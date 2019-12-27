INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICAGY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $1.68. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

