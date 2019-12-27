BidaskClub Downgrades Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) to Strong Sell

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Xunlei by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Xunlei by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 123,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

