Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on the communications services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 196 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.27.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.