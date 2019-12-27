adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €290.00 ($337.21) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €280.75 ($326.45).

ADS opened at €291.10 ($338.49) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €278.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €274.64.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

