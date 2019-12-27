National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 980 by Deutsche Bank

National Grid (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.63) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target (up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05)) on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 950.92 ($12.51).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 959.20 ($12.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 909.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 869.45. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

