Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

SZU opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of €16.33 ($18.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Analyst Recommendations for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

