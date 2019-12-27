Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

SZU opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of €16.33 ($18.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

