Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by Oddo Bhf in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

FRA:WAF opened at €90.10 ($104.77) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.66.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

