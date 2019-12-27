Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by Oddo Bhf in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

FRA:WAF opened at €90.10 ($104.77) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.66.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

