Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €270.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wirecard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €185.68 ($215.91).

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €105.30 ($122.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 12 month high of €159.80 ($185.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €135.65.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

