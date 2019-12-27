Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €270.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wirecard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €185.68 ($215.91).

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €105.30 ($122.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 12 month high of €159.80 ($185.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €135.65.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Analyst Recommendations for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Downgrades Xunlei to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Xunlei to Strong Sell
Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for BT Group – CLASS A
Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for BT Group – CLASS A
adidas PT Set at €290.00 by Baader Bank
adidas PT Set at €290.00 by Baader Bank
National Grid PT Set at GBX 980 by Deutsche Bank
National Grid PT Set at GBX 980 by Deutsche Bank
Suedzucker PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research
Suedzucker PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research
Siltronic Given a €65.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts
Siltronic Given a €65.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report