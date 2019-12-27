CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX):

12/21/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

CTMX opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $404.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.63. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

