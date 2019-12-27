Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Global Cord Blood (NASDAQ:CO) Head to Head Survey

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Cord Blood and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 3.92 $43.38 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 34.86% 10.88% 5.73% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64%

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

